TikTokers are loving this balloon trend that mimics iconic Harry Potter scene

On TikTok, there's an array of different filters to try out, and these can start to trend - we've seen the inverted filter, the age filter and even Trump's mugshot go one to become popular filters in the past.

But the latest one circulating is similar to a particular scene from Harry Potter.

The particular moment is in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) where Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) loses control of his magic after Marjorie Dursley (Pam Ferris) insults the memory of both Harry's parents, James and Lily Potter.

The young wizard accidentally casts an Inflating Charm, causing her to blow up like a balloon then spin and float out of the room.

This latest TikTok filter from CupCut appears to closely replicate this, and TikTokers are having a field day using it.

For example, TikToker Zoe (@zoemanleyyx) posted a video of herself with a goat and as the clip played with the filter, both she and the goat turned into a giant circle and then span away in the air.





@zoemanleyyx #CapCut Stop I’m dying 😭 #balloontrend #byebigben #balloontrend #trending #fypシ゚ #bye #fypviralシ





The video has received 3.6m views, 412,000 likes and thousands of comments from people.

One person wrote: "The goat was like 'wait for me i got little legs!"

"This trend reminds me of the aunt in Harry Potter," another person said,

Someone else added: "What in the Willy Wonka Blueberry Girl?" referring to a scene in Violet Beauregarde in Willy Wonka where she turns into a blueberry.

"I ACTUALLY LAUGHED OUT LOUD," a fourth person commented.

Here are some more examples from the trend:

"How it feels after getting a midnight snack," @anxiousmumlife said using the filter.

@anxiousmumlife These CapCut AI filters 😂 #CapCut #ballooneffect













While @capcut_monica posted a video using the filter with the caption: "When he says 'Calm down.'"





@capcut_monica this filter is too much😭🤣 Swell and fly Balloon Effect🎈#aifilter #balloon #balloonfilter #ballooneffect #fyp #capcuttemplate #capcuttrend









Elsewhere, the biggest reactions as John Lithgow to play Dumbledore, and Harry Potter star shares 'terrible confession' about filming the movies.

