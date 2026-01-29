Secretary of State Marco Rubio sought to downplay President Donald Trump’s high-profile gaffe at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump repeatedly said “Iceland” while discussing Greenland, contradicting White House rhetoric.

Rubio told lawmakers that Trump “meant to say Greenland” and chalked the mix-up up to familiar presidential “verbal stumbles,” even referencing past leaders who misspoke.

His remarks undercut an earlier defence by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who insisted Trump’s written remarks were accurate and denied the error.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.