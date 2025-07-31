Democrats get in on new TikTok trend to mock Trump's relationship with Epstein

As Donald Trump's relationship with convicted sex trafficker and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, continues to dominate headlines, the Democrats couldn't help but use a new TikTok trend to rip into the situation.

In a post by the official Democratic Party TikTok account (@democrats), they used the popular TikTok sound from the 2017 film The Boss Baby to highlight how many times the president and Epstein were photographed together.

"Every night, at dinner, I'll be there. Every birthday party, I'll be there. Every Christmas! I'll be there," the Boss Baby (played by Alec Baldwin) says in the scene from the movie, and has since become a TikTok trend to share people's close friendships and hyperfixations.

As this sound plays, zoomed-in photos of Trump pan out to reveal Epstein alongside him - all in all, there were six images of them together in total.

The video shared a day ago already has over 6.2 million views, and 1.6 million likes, and people in the comments section couldn't quite believe what they were watching.

One person asked, "WHO ON GODS GREEN EARTH RUNS THIS ACCOUNT?"

"Whoever runs this account needs to get a raise," a second person said.

A third person joked, "They have more pics together than I do with my parents."

"This is crazy work," a fourth person commented.

This recent jab from the Democrats comes after Trump accidentally dismantled a long-held belief about why his friendship with Epstein broke down.

He also claimed Epstein "stole" then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre and other young women from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“He [Esptein] took people that work for me, and I told him, don’t do it any more. And he did it. I said, stay the hell out of here,” Trump said on Air Force One on his way back from a five-day holiday in Scotland, where he played golf and attended a tariff summit.

Elsewhere, Trump denies being behind Colbert firing, and Trump just dug himself an even bigger hole with Epstein revelation.

