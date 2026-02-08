Tate McRae responds after fans question her Team USA Winter Olympics ad

Canadian singer Tate McRae has spoken out since receiving backlash for appearing in an ad for the Winter Olympics with Team USA.

The NBC ad dropped last week, showing the 22-year-old asking for directions to Milan to meet the American team.

"It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback, she said. "Then back to the States for the big game, Super Bowl LX."

McRae also managed to plug the title of her new track, 'Nobody's Girl'.

The ad was soon flooded with confused viewers, with one humouring: "Justin Bieber would never do this to us."

Another joked: "Did you drop your Canadian Citizenship in the snow?"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Girl, you’re Canadian pls what is this?"





Hours later, McRae turned to her Instagram Story with a throwback snap and the caption: "Y'all know I'm Canada down." The photo showed a young McRae holding the Canadian flag.

Despite her effort, fans seemingly weren't convinced.

"Tate McRae saying she’s ‘Canada down’ after taking a massive check to promote Team USA is the definition of gaslighting. You can’t wear the red, white, and blue for NBC and then post a childhood photo with a maple leaf when the backlash hits. A paycheck is a paycheck, just own it," one hit back.

Ouch.

Indy100 reached out to Tate McRae's representative for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.