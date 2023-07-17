Why won't Joe Biden acknowledge his seventh grandchild?

Joe Biden has a secret granddaughter who he won't acknowledge and it is all very odd.

The US president has a four-year-old granddaughter in Arkansas, called Navy Joan Roberts, who is the daughter of Lunden Roberts, a former stripper, and his son Hunter Biden.

At a White House event in April, when staff were encouraged to bring their children to work, Biden, told youngsters gathered on the South Lawn: “I have six grandchildren. I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day.” In doing so, he didn't acknowledge his seventh.



It is perhaps unsurprising Joe Biden ignores her as his son Hunter ignores his daughter, too. At least in public.

He said in a memoir he has no recollection of the affair he had with Roberts in 2017 because he was going through alcohol and drug addiction. A DNA test in 2019 confirmed he was Navy Joan's father, though.

What a mess. It seems like even US presidents have pretty complicated family lives.

