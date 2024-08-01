Podcaster Joe Rogan has given his “honest” prediction of the US presidential election outcome and it’s quite a shock.

In November, vice president Kamala Harris will go up against former president Donald Trump in the election to decide the next leader of the United States, after Joe Biden pulled out of the race .

It seems the poll predictions have been all change since Harris’ hat was thrown into the ring, with the race becoming ever closer.

In a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan offered up his prediction on the winner while in conversation with cultural commentator Michael Malice.

“She’s gonna win,” Rogan claimed. Malice responded, “no, she’s not,” as the pair got into a back and forth on the subject.

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls**t in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan argued. “They just want no Trump, no matter what.”

Joe Rogan Experience #2182 - Michael Malice youtu.be

The podcaster explained that he even thought Hilary Clinton could win if she was in the current race, and added his prediction was based more on Trump being unlikeable than voters wanting Harris.

Rogan clarified his earlier comment, adding: “I’m not saying because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying because I want her to,” he said. “I’m just being honest.”

It was also suggested by Rogan that Trump’s assassination attempt should have been enough to secure his victory, but claimed that it has been “memory-holed”.

Malice agreed, adding: “You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four years, eight years, of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence to be like ‘let’s take a step back’,” he said. “And that went for, what, a week?”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings