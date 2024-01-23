Trump utter's incoherent sentence about US not solving 'sollest smallest problem'

Speaking ahead of the New Hampshire primaries former president Donald Trump raised eyebrows when he appeared to utter a completely incoherent sentence about the current state of the United States under Joe Biden.

The 77-year-old, who is campaigning for re-election later this year told supporters: ".. which is incapable of solvin’ even the sollest smallest problem. The simplest of problems, we can no longer solve. We can’t do anything. We are an institute in a powerful death penalty. We will put this on."

This comes amid Trump taking fresh shots at Biden's ability to deliver a speech, telling Fox News on Sunday: "He [Biden] can’t win fair and square. The guy can’t put two sentences together."

