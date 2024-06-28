Jon Stewart sums up what everyone is thinking about the Trump vs Biden debate

On The Daily Show, an American satirical news programme, writer and comedian Jon Stewart pretty well summed up how everybody is feeling after the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Biden and Trump went head-to-head in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election - but it wasn't exactly good.

Little insight was given into what each would actually do for the people of America if they were to be elected as President of the United States - Biden stumbled and mumbled his way through pretty much the whole thing and almost everything Trump said was a lie.

And Stewart on The Daily Show seemed to sum up this, and the mood of those who watched and shared their views on social media, perfectly with a 90-second monologue.

"Let me say after watching tonight's debate..." he started before he held his hands, looked at the camera and dramatically paused as the audience laughed.

"Both of these men should be using performance enhancing drugs. I'm sorry. As much of it as they can get, as many times a day as their bodies may allow.

"If performance enhancing drugs will improve their lucidity, their ability to solve problems and in one of the candidate's cases, improve their truthfulness, morality and malignant narcissism, then suppository away.

"Guess what everybody? They should be taking whatever magical drugs can kick their brains into gear because this ain't Olympic swimming, you know what I'm saying?

"'Oh, he solved the Middle East, but he was doping so it doesn't count. There's going to be an asterisk next to his presidency.'

"And by the way, if those drugs don't exist, if there aren't actually performance enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure f*****g use some recreational ones right now because THIS CANNOT BE REAL LIFE. IT JUST CAN'T.

"F**K! WE'RE AMERICA! GOD."

