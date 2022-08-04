Jon Stewart underlined the importance of veteran healthcare by sharing a devastating anecdote from the day the Senate passed the PACT Act.

The bill, which helps fund research and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving, was passed on Tuesday in an 86-11 vote. But the vote came after months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

Stewart said during contentious months of debate, veterans anxiously awaited the life-changing results.

"Not to overly massage the point but people committed suicide, like that's real, within the period," Stewart said on his podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.

"We know of two instances of people that we were actively trying to get help who committed suicide, that's how f***ing serious this was." Stewart said.

"But thanks for playing your games with the bill," co-host Rob Christensen replied.

"See that's the point, that's why I was so mad," Stewart said.

Stewart was subject to media attention last week when he passionately advocated for the bill to pass through the Senate. The media personality called out Republican for refusing to pass the bill including Ted Cruz.

He also got into a heated argument with a right-wing journalist for seemingly not taking the issue seriously.

Stewart is a fierce defender of veterans, especially when it comes to government spending on healthcare. In 2019, he advocated for the the permanent authorization for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.

