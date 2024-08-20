Kamala Harris ’s husband Doug Emhoff had the sweetest three-word response to his wife’s surprise early appearance on stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The DNC is taking place in Chicago at the moment as prominent voices in politics and union groups are throwing their support behind Harris to become the next president of the United States.

Harris was in attendance on Monday (19 August) to hear Joe Biden’s speech as he handed over the baton to her. But, she surprised everyone, including her own husband, by taking to the stage to give some remarks of her own to the audience on the first night.

As she made her surprise appearance on stage, a camera panned to her husband Emhoff, who has since gone viral for his reaction after he appeared to say, “I didn't know”.

Emhoff was sitting with Harris’s vice presidential candidate Tim Waltz at the time, and both men appeared shocked and seemingly unaware of her plans to go on stage.

“At the end you can see Doug say, ‘I didn't know’ so it was definitely a surprise appearance and pretty cool,” one viewer pointed out.

Harris walked on stage to the Beyonce song “Freedom” as the crowd erupted into applause. She briefly spoke for around two minutes, thanked Biden for his service to the country, and praised the crowd in attendance.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do,” Harris said. “We are forever grateful to you.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings