As former US vice president Kamala Harris continues to reflect on her unsuccessful campaign to become the first female president last year - in her book 107 Days and its accompanying book tour – the Democrat has talked to BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg about her decision not to raise health concerns with initial candidate and incumbent Joe Biden.

In an interview for the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Harris told the presenter: “I do reflect on whether I should have had a conversation with him, urging him not to run for re-election, because of what that would require, and given the stakes.

“My concern - and especially, on reflection – is, should I have actually raised it? But as I have also written, part of the issue there was that would it have actually been an effective and productive process, given what would otherwise appear to be my self-interest?”

