Karoline Leavitt disagrees with Pope over 'inhumane treatment' of immigrants

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, has publicly rejected Pope Leo XIV’s claim that the current U.S. administration treats immigrants “inhumanely.”

In response to the pontiff’s critique that supporting “inhuman treatment of immigrants” is incompatible with being “pro‑life,” Leavitt insisted the current administration enforces immigration laws “in the most humane way possible.”

She then went on to accuse the previous administration of worse treatment of immigrants at the southern border.

