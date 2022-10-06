Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was heckled by a protester in Northern Ireland - and now the internet is divided.

On Thursday (6 October), Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were on a day-long trip to north Belfast and greeted people in the crowd.

Video footage was shared on Twitter, showing the woman confronting the royal about her visit to the country.

“Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the woman, who seemed to be filming the moment on her phone, can be heard telling Middleton as she shook her hand.

The royal appeared to chuckle in shock from the sentiment but kept her composure and let the woman’s hand go.

And as she turned to say hello to others in the crowd, the woman who still had her phone out to film added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

Some expressed their distaste for the royals and for their presumed attitudes towards people.

However, many comments praised the princess for handling the situation with grace.

One person wrote: “The future Queen laughing in her face is delightful.”

“Of course, she wasn’t in her own country. It’s a Kingdom. She was a visitor. Manners cost nothing,” another added.

A third wrote: “I’m totally confused. Shaking hands while spouting racism? I’m assuming the videoing was hoping for a reaction? Didn’t expect anything other than a dignified response from Kate.”

The exchange occurred on the city’s Antrim Road after the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the suicide prevention charity Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm (PIPS), marking their first visit to the country since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple spoke to staff members about their work assisting people from self-harm and suicide, suicide and even participated in an art therapy session.

