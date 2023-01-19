Here's how Keir Starmer has just snubbed Jeremy Corbyn

Keir Starmer has just snubbed the former leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, without even drawing breath.

In a quickfire round of questions answered during an interview with the News Agents podcast, the Labour leader slammed his predecessor by saying he'd rather sit next to Piers Morgan, of all people, at a football game.

Host Jon Sopel had said: "You're an Arsenal fan. I'm going to give you the names of two diehard Arsenal fans and you've got to choose who you'd rather sit next to, Piers Morgan or Jeremy Corbyn?"

"Piers Morgan," Starmer immediately replied and Sopel and co-host Emily Maitlis laughed, with Maitlis quipping "that was quick".

Starmer has moved the party in a different direction since becoming the leader in 2020. Coincidentally (ahem) Labour is now consistently outperforming the Tories in the polls.

Meanwhile, Starmer also booted Corbyn out of the party meaning the former leader now sits in the commons as an independent, thanks to his inability to sufficiently apologise about antisemitism in the party, so it is unsurprising they probably won't cosy up to each other while watching sports.

Elsewhere during the interview, Starmer said people including business leaders are "anxious" about the state of the UK because of its economic instability. He touched on Brexit but said other factors were creating instability too, and said the current government "doesn't have a plan".

He also revealed he prefers mushy peas to guacamole, which is infinitely more controversial a stance than his take on Corbyn, to be honest...

