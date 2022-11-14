Jeremy Corbyn is not getting back in the Labour Party, insiders claim.

According to sources who reportedly spoke to the Guardian, the former Labour leader's relationship with his old party is pretty much done, however much he grovels.

Corbyn was told last year he wouldn't get his whip back unless he apologised for his claims that the extent of antisemitism in the party had been “dramatically overstated”.

But now insiders have said even if he does eat humble pie he won't be welcomed back with open arms.

One senior Labour figure reportedly told the publication: “Jeremy Corbyn is never getting back in. He would be toxic to our chances of winning back some of the seats we need to win back.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Corbyn won Islington North, which he has held since 1983, with 63.4 per cent of the vote in 2019, so if he stands again it looks like he could keep his seat as an independent.

“The local party is likely to be difficult and the campaign will be very tough if Jeremy stands as an independent,” one source reportedly said.

“But we think we’d win. We’d have plenty of volunteers and there would be no shortage of money for a campaign.”

Soz, Corbynistas.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.