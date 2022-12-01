A minister was left chuckling after a Tory MP slagged off Liz Truss.

International trade minister Kemi Badenoch appeared before the international trade select committee yesterday where she fielded questions about the UK's approach to trade with other nations.

She covered some meaty topics, but when Tory MP Mark Garnier questioned her, she found herself having a good old laugh.

Speaking about the former prime minister, Garnier said: "She took some very very bad decisions at many multiple levels and I think we have to be honest about that"...

Badenoch started laughing and said: "I'm not commenting".

The reason why Truss has become a bit of a laughing stock within her own party is because she was a record breaking prime minister.

This sounds good but the record she broke was becoming the shortest serving prime minister of all time, which isn't great.

She got this crown because her economic policies were so dismal, she was forced to resign. It's not really a laughing matter when you think about it and given she was also in Truss's cabinet Badenoch is giving snakey vibes.

Elsewhere at the meeting Badenoch said the full impact of Brexit on trade is "yet to be seen". She defended the Australia deal, saying she disagreed with former minister George Eustice's take on it.

She added: "There is a whole world out there - just looking inward and saying 'there is nothing happening except in the EU' is just not realistic.

"It's the 21st century and other countries all across the globe are growing - we need to strengthen our relationships with them, not pretend they don't exist."

Poor Liz...

