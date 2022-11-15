Pro-Brexit Tory MP George Eustice has admitted that the UK's trade deal with Australia is actually pretty rubbish.

Yesterday (14 November), he made his feelings known in the House of Commons as he highlighted the 'failures' made by the department for international trade.

"The Australia trade deal is not actually a very good deal for the UK," he said. "The truth of the matter is that the UK gave away far too much for far too little in return."

