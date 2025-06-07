Kilmar Abrego Garcia , who was wrongly deported to El Salvador by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE), has finally been returned to the United States to face criminal charges in Tennessee.

Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court ruled Trump’s administration must “’facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador” and bring him back to the US, but even after admitting the “administrative error”, officials claimed it was impossible to do so.

Trump then sought to defend the deportation by posting a photo of himself with an image purporting to be Abrego Garcia’s hand tattoos, with the words MS-13 seen just below the knuckles of the hand.

The 29-year-old Maryland father is now facing a federal grand jury indictment accusing him of illegally transporting undocumented immigrants across the country.

The return has been hailed as some online as a “win for the constitution” and a “loss for Trump”.





Commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote: “BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is coming back to the the United States from El Salvador in order to face due process.

“HUGE LOSS FOR TRUMP!

“HUGE WIN FOR THE CONSTITUTION!”

The news sparked a huge reaction online. One account wrote: "HUGE BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is currently headed BACK to the United States where he will face criminal charges, despite trump Admin attempts to keep him in El Salvador.

"MAJOR win for Due Process... BIGLY loss for trump."





Another wrote: "Remember when Donald Trump and his entire administration swore Kilmar Abrego Garcia would never come back to the U.S.?

"He's coming back."

