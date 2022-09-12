Prince Andrew heckled as he follows Queen's coffin in Edinburgh

Prince Andrew was heckled as he followed the Queen's coffin through Edinburgh's Royal Mile today (12 September), with crowds lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the procession.

"Andrew, you’re a sick old man!" someone from the crowd shouted, as police were seen tackling a protestor in a clip.

Police Scotland have since said in a statement: "A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022."

