Kwasi Kwarteng flew back from meetings in the US today, one day earlier than expected, amid rumours that there could be more government u-turns on the cards.

Kwarteng landed at around 11am this morning, after dashing out of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, to reportedly have talks with prime minister where he found out he was being sacked, according to reports.

For whatever reason, while he was in the air, people on social media became obsessed with tracking his flight back to the UK - big Big Jet TV vibes.

At one point, the Independent reports that his flight, British Airways BA292 was the most tracked flight in the world, with over 6,000 journalists, City traders, and politicos monitoring it.

Meanwhile, we learnt that Johnny Marr's drummer Jack Mitchell was one of the other passengers.

But the best thing we have to tell you, is that when the plane reached Surrey, people noticed the plane do an apparent u-turn, in the most serendipitous injection of irony that we've ever seen.

People on social media couldn't believe it:

The chancellor said yesterday that he was "100 per cent" staying in his job but his words have already been shown to be 100 per cent nonsense given the PM reportedly giving him the boot.

Maybe the pilot just had an excellent sense of humour.

