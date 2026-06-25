Larry David claims UFC Freedom 250 event made him feel 'embarrassed' to be American

Larry David has spoken about the UFC Freedom 250 event and said it made him feel “embarrassed to be American”.

The comedy icon, known for creating Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, was speaking from the red carpet premiere of his new show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America.

David was asked about the UFC Freedom 250 event, which was heavily criticised for having motorcyclists perform stunts over the South Lawn . During the event itself, one fighter was condemned for branding former first lady Michelle Obama a man .

David said to Variety: “It was a travesty. What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

David was also asked about working with Barack Obama on his new show, saying the former president has “perfect” comic timing and commenting: “He was really good at ad-libbing.”

The most controversial moment from UFC Freedom 250 came when heavyweight fighter Josh defeated Derrick Lewis by technical knockout (TKO), and concluded his post-fight interview with podcaster Joe Rogan , he told the crowd: “Michelle Obama is a man – am I right, America?”

The UFC’s Freedom 250 event had already faced criticism for being hosted on the south lawn of the White House .

Trump has also been criticised for using the fights to promote his cryptocurrency . Live coverage of the event on Paramount+ revealed that fighters would be paid a $250,000 performance fee in USD1 – a cryptocurrency issued by the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial – and California governor Gavin Newsom was among those who called out Trump’s self-promotion through Freedom 250 .

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