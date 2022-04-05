Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been mocked once more in the Twittersphere, and this time it's for ranting about Disney - only to spell the company's mascot, Mickey Mouse, incorrectly.
Recently, Disney pledged to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which bans classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten up to the third grade and was signed into law last week by Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R).
In a statement, Disney said the bill "should never have been passed and should never have been written into law."
“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
"We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."
Though this appears to have ruffled the feathers of the controversial Republican congresswoman who took to Twitter to slam Disney's stance, but her response ended up backfiring in the process.
"Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse's trademark. I think not," she tweeted.
Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse\u2019s trademark. \n\nI think not.— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@Rep. Lauren Boebert) 1649104823
Of course, there were plenty of people on Twitter to highlight the fact she missed out the "e" in "Mickey" even though there is a whole song spelling it out.
While others also made the point of noting Boebert's lack of knowledge surrounding how copyright and trademarks work, and some felt Boebert herself summed up her gaffe within the last three words of her tweet.
M-I-C-K-E-Y \n\nThere\u2019s literally a song that taught millions of us how to spell it. If these losers weren\u2019t dumb we\u2019d be screwed.https://twitter.com/repboebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1649130591
\u201cI think not.\u201d \n\nWell, ya got that part right, Boebs.https://twitter.com/repboebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Benjamin Dreyer \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Benjamin Dreyer \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1649124553
This is not how any of this works. \n\n-Congress doesn\u2019t legislate individual trademarks.\n\n-Once the US Patent and Trademark Office registers a trademark, it can last forever if it\u2019s renewed.\n\n-It\u2019s Mickey Mouse not Micky.\n\n-Why do Republicans want to cancel Mickey Mouse?https://twitter.com/RepBoebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu) 1649124697
The Mickey Mouse trademark doesn\u2019t expire like a copyright does. But you can\u2019t expect an idiot who can\u2019t spell Mickey to know that.https://twitter.com/repboebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Ken Olin (@Ken Olin) 1649132397
It's breathtaking how many things are incorrect in this short tweet.https://twitter.com/RepBoebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Dave Casey (@Dave Casey) 1649113563
1. You don't know the difference between a trademark and a copyright.\n\n2. It's (pretty famously) M-I-C-K-***E***-Y M-O-U-S-Ehttps://twitter.com/RepBoebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Cory Doctorow (@Cory Doctorow) 1649107885
There\u2019s a whole freaking song spelling Mickey Mouse and she still got it wrong Jesus take the wheel.https://twitter.com/repboebert/status/1511081269207216140\u00a0\u2026— Chelle (@Chelle) 1649123800
It's not the first Twitter blunder Boebert has made this year - as recently as last month she was duly roasted for accidentally making up a military rank.
Last December, the congresswoman was also mocked after she tweeted a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.