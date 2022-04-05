Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been mocked once more in the Twittersphere, and this time it's for ranting about Disney - only to spell the company's mascot, Mickey Mouse, incorrectly.

Recently, Disney pledged to support the repeal of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which bans classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten up to the third grade and was signed into law last week by Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R).

In a statement, Disney said the bill "should never have been passed and should never have been written into law."

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

"We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

Though this appears to have ruffled the feathers of the controversial Republican congresswoman who took to Twitter to slam Disney's stance, but her response ended up backfiring in the process.

"Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse's trademark. I think not," she tweeted.

Of course, there were plenty of people on Twitter to highlight the fact she missed out the "e" in "Mickey" even though there is a whole song spelling it out.

While others also made the point of noting Boebert's lack of knowledge surrounding how copyright and trademarks work, and some felt Boebert herself summed up her gaffe within the last three words of her tweet.

















It's not the first Twitter blunder Boebert has made this year - as recently as last month she was duly roasted for accidentally making up a military rank.

Last December, the congresswoman was also mocked after she tweeted a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary.

