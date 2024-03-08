Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson’s 'cringe' new show sparks ridicule

Laurence Fox (the leader of the Reclaim Party) and Calvin Robinson (the ex-GB News presenter) – both sacked from the right-wing news channel in the fallout over Fox’s “misogynistic” comments about journalist Ava Evans on Dan Wootton Tonight – have launched their own show on Twitter/X called Fox and Father.

Prior to the launch of the first episode on Thursday, Fox said the programme will present a “new narrative, not [an] approved narrative”, while Robinson wrote “you have no authority here, Ofcommunists”, like some weird version of the iconic Jackie Weaver line.

The series comes in the same week that Ofcom found Fox’s remarks about Evans “broke broadcasting rules designed to protect viewers from offensive content”, with GB News asked to attend a meeting at Ofcom’s offices to discuss compliance with its Code.

As for Wootton, he confirmed on Tuesday that he is no longer working for GB News and will instead launch a daily news and opinion show on his own independent platform known as ‘Dan Wootton Outspoken’, which “will NOT be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors”.

In the first 49-minute episode, Fox and Robinson touched upon topics such as abortion, Ofcom, Emily Maitlis (in respect to her being told to “f*** off” by Marjorie Taylor Greene) and the LGBT+ community.

During a discussion on childbirth, Robinson argued: “We’re not all called to have children. I think it’s not a human right to have children. It’s quite an entitled mentality to think, ‘I want children, therefore I must have children.’

“Contraception, IVF, abortion, they’re all linked to death and they’re all linked to separating us from God.”.

Meanwhile, Fox went on to ask “why the f*** do we have Ofcom” as he explained that he once woke up in the middle of the night thinking “all of it, almost, is an illusion – the world – everything is an illusion, and if you are the way that I am, that world is against you”.

Robinson later chipped in: “Everyone looks at Ofcom as this impartial regulatory body, but they are an arm of the government. They are controlled by the government.

“It’s actually the government that’s controlling the media. Now, the media should be holding the government to account, not the other way around.”

When they turned to discussing their former employer, Robinson claimed GB News is “never going to make money”.

“GB News is about influence, it’s about being the controlled opposition … They have control of the centre-right of this country now,” he said.

Fox added: “These people aren’t what they tell you they are.”

On Maitlis, Fox said The News Agents broadcaster is “winning” while Robinson said she is a part of the “leftist, liberal media”.

Finally, turning to Ghana’s anti-LGBT+ bill which outlaws relationships, sexual activity and public displays of affection, as well as targeting supporters of the LGBT+ community, Fox accused the community of “Marxism”.

Robinson went further: “These groups are toxic, these groups are undermining our way of life in the entirety of the West. We know what they’re doing, they’re indoctrinating children, they are trying to smash the patriarchy, they are trying to destroy heteronormativity.

“It’s the work of the devil, so yes, it should be outlawed. No one should be able to fund these LGBTQ+ AI whatever groups.”

When a teaser for what was to come was released earlier this week – in the form of Robinson and Fox smoking cigars into the camera – it was soon ridiculed by Twitter/X users:

And if things couldn’t get any more controversial, Robinson had interviewed far-right criminal Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) earlier on Thursday, with Fox recording an episode for Yaxley-Lennon’s podcast on Friday.

