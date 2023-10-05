Fired GB News host Calvin Robinson shares brutal thoughts on channel's future

Calvin Robinson has shared his thoughts on the future of GB News after he was brutally struck off alongside Laurence Fox.

The commentator believes the channel has 'changed track', and suggested it might not be around for much longer.

"They've now fired me...I believe the project is doomed", he said.

"It shows the direction they're heading in is not the direction that me, Laurence, and Dan, and a few others thought it was heading in."

