We had to witness a terrible teaser of Laurence Fox’s new acting job as Hunter Biden, so you have to, too.

The former Lewis star and failed London mayoral candidate has been cast in a Breitbart film called My Son Hunter, all about the son of current US president Joe Biden.

Hunter, the only surviving son of the Democrat politician, has consistently been a Republican target over a conspiracy theory alleging he interfered with Ukrainian politics.

In particular, Mr Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a gas company in Ukraine, in 2014 for a five-year term.

His work there was happening while his father was serving as vice president under Barack Obama’s administration, which wanted a top prosecutor in Ukraine – Viktor Shokin – removed from office by then-president Petro Poroshenko.

It was Biden Sr who was tasked with US-Ukraine relations, and warned the country it would not receive $1 billion in loan guarantees from the International Monetary Fund if it didn’t oust Mr Shokin.

Recalling the situation in 2018, Joe Biden said: “I looked at [Poroshenko and then-prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk] and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired, and they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

The idea that Mr Biden, then the vice-president, was influenced by his son Hunter into removing Mr Shokin was later seized upon by the GOP - including Mr Obama’s successor as US president, Donald Trump.

It was this issue which would go on to spark Mr Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2019, ignited after he was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for president Volodymyr Zelensky investigating Hunter Biden.

And despite news outlets covering – and, of course, dispelling – the conspiracy around Mr Biden, his father and alleged dealings with Ukraine, far-right media organisation Breitbart claims its first ever film My Son Hunter explores a story “the mainstream media and big tech hid from the American people”.

Sure.

“In 2020, Big Tech colluded with the mainstream media to bury one of the biggest political scandals to protect their chosen presidential candidate. It was unprecedented and outrageous.

“’My Son Hunter is a film they never wanted you to see, which is precisely why Americans must,” said the company’s CEO, Larry Solov.

In a press release we were unfortunate to receive on Friday, a warning is given that the film contains “sex, prostitution, drugs, cronyism, money laundering, a laptop from hell … the selling out of America, the Big Guy, Corn Pop, more sex, additional drugs and… family”.

And we thought the far-right didn’t like trigger warnings…

Oh, and the “laptop from hell” refers to a laptop being left at a Delaware computer shop in 2019 which led to allegations Hunter Biden had arranged for his father to meet with someone from Burisma.

Most legitimate news organisations, as is to be expected, dismissed the accusations.

Sharing a Mail article about his role in the film on Thursday, Mr Fox tweeted: “I love being cancelled. The jobs are more fun.”

Except other social media users thought it was more funny than fun:

A reply from an account appearing to be the official profile for the film showed a still of Mr Fox half naked painting on a canvas. We won't show you that one, as it took several hours to scrape that from our retinas.

And we almost forgot: the director is Robert Davi, who played a baddie in the 1985 film The Goonies and starred as Bond villain Franz Sanchez in Licence to Kill four years later.

Deadpool actress Gina Carano will also appear in the film as a secret service agent, a year after she was fired from The Mandalorian for comparing being Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

So Laurence Fox is in great company, huh?

A longer trailer for My Son Hunter is set to be released next Friday, with the film coming out on 7 September – just two days after we find out who the next UK prime minister is.

As if we haven’t suffered enough…

