Video
Tory MP Lee Anderson has accused a family of abusing a food bank - despite eating at McDonald's 'two or three' times a week.
The controversial deputy chairman has previously said people use foodbanks as a 'weekly shop'.
"One particular family I was helping, really helping, and they were going to the food bank two or three times a week", he said to fellow MPs who called it 'political cowardice'.
"Then, you know, I see them in McDonald's two or three times a week."
