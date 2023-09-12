Liz Truss wants to 'share lessons' in a new book and people can't believe it

Liz Truss is writing a book to “share the lessons” from her time in government and people can't believe it.

In her book, Ten Years to Save the West, the former prime minister who lasted just 49 days in office will warn against authoritarianism and the threat from “fashionable ideas propagated by the global left”.

The Conservative MP will write about her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death and her experiences with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

In a statement, Truss said: “I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”

And posting on Twitter, she added:

But reacting to her announcement, people couldn't believe her audacity and didn't exactly agree with her sense she had "lessons" to share.

Truss's book will be out in April, and will be published in the UK by Biteback and in the US by Regnery Publishing. The grift goes on.

