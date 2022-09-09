For the 70 years Queen Elizabeth II reigned over Britain, the US saw 14 different presidents lead the country.

The Queen first became head of the British monarchy on February 6, 1952 and stayed Queen until her death on Thursday, September 8th.

In that time the US had 14 different presidents and Queen Elizabeth II was able to meet 13 of the 14, with exception of Lyndon B. Johnson.

Here are the 14 presidents that held office during the Queens' reign.

Harry S. Truman

In office from April 12, 1945 – January 20, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh meet with President Harry S. Truman in 1951 Getty Images

When Queen Elizabeth II acceded the throne in 1952 at 25 years old, Truman was the US president. However, the two first met when the Queen was only Princess Elizabeth in 1951.

While Queen Elizabeth's father, George VI, was in poor health, the future Queen stood in for him at public events, including one in Washington DC.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

In office from January 20, 1953 – January 20, 1961

President Dwight Eisenhower with the Royal Family in September 1959 Getty Images

The Queen and Prince Philip stayed in the White House for four days in October 1957, marking the second time a British Monarch slept in the White House since her parents.

Eisenhower was the first president Queen Elizabeth met while Queen.

According to the National Archives, when Eisenhower visited the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle, he was so taken with the Queen's drop scone recipe she sent it to him later on.

John F. Kennedy

In office from January 20, 1961 – November 22, 1963

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in June 1961 Photograph in the collection at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

President Kennedy and the First Lady visited Buckingham Palace in June 1961 where they dined alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Lyndon B. Johnson

In office from November 22, 1963 – January 20, 1969

President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963 Getty Images

After Kennedy was assassinated, Vice President Johnson took the presidential office. Although it's unknown to historians why, Queen Elizabeth II never met Johnson.

However, the two corresponded on multiple occasions for birthdays, anniversaries, deaths, and more.

Richard Nixon

In office from January 20, 1969 – August 9, 1974

Queen Elizabeth II meets President Richard Nixon in 1970 Getty Images

In October 1970, Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Edward Heath met with President Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon while they visited the UK.

Gerald Ford

In office from August 9, 1974 – January 20, 1977

Queen Elizabeth II dances with President Gerald Ford at the White House state dinner in 1976 White House Photograph Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library / Photographer: Ricardo Thomas

While visiting the US for the bicentennial of the American Revolution, President Ford and First Lady Betty Ford hosted a dinner for the Queen and Prince Philip in 1976.

In former First Lady Ford's memoirThe Times of My Life, she revealed the Queen was "easy to deal with" and "very definite about what she wanted and what she didn't want."

Jimmy Carter

In office from January 20, 1977 – January 20, 1981

President Jimmy Carter and Queen Elizabeth II Jimmy Carter Library / White House Staff Photographers.

Following a NATO Ministerial Meeting in London, President Carter dinner alongside Queen Elizabeth II in May 1977.

Hearing of her passing on Thursday, former President Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter extended condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ronald Reagan

In office from January 20, 1981 – January 20, 1989

Queen Elizabeth II and President Ronald Reagan at a dinner at Windsor Castle in June 1982 Getty Images

The Queen and President Reagan met several times while Reagan was in office.

While visiting the West Coast of the US in 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met with Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. Famously, a large storm occurred as the Queen was visiting.

The Queen and Prince Philip also joined the Reagans' whilst they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.

According to the Reagan Library, the president wrote in his diary, "it was a magic evening. The Queen & His Highness are really warm, likable people. Others came aboard after dinner for a reception & we spent the night on board.”

George H. W. Bush

In office from January 20, 1989 – January 20, 1993

Queen Elizabeth II with President George H. W. Bush in 1991 Getty Images

In May 1991, George H. W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the White House where they planted a little-leaf linden on the South Lawn to replace one fallen in a storm.

The original tree was planted in 1937 by Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI.

Bill Clinton

In office from January 20, 1993 – January 20, 2001

President Bill Clinton with Queen Elizabeth II in December 2000 Getty Images

President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton toured Buckingham Palace in November 1995 and December 2000.

In response to the Queen's death, the former President and First Lady released a statement sending "thoughts and prayers" to the Royal Family and reflecting fondly on their memories of the Queen.

George W. Bush

In office from January 20, 2001 – January 20, 2009

Queen Elizabeth II and President George W. Bush toast during a state dinner in May 2007 Getty Images

President Bush and Queen Elizabeth II met in May 2007 while the Queen was visiting Washington DC, Virginia, and Kentucky. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush hosted a white tie state dinner honoring the Queen and Prince Philip as well.

The Queen and Prince Philip stayed at the Blair House while visiting the US

The Bush's released a statement upon her death saying, "our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign."



Barack Obama

In office from January 20, 2009 – January 20, 2017

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet in Buckingham Palace in May 2011 Getty Images

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama met the Queen and Prince Philip numerous times throughout his presidency.

The Obamas first met the Queen during a trip to the UK in 2009, then in 2011 where they dinned at a state banquet together, and in 2016 shortly before Obama left office.

In light of her death, the former President and First Lady tweeted a statement saying they are "grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service."

Donald Trump

In office from January 20, 2017 – January 20, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II meets with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at a state banquet in June 2019 Getty Images

During President Trump's time in office, he and First Lady Melania Trump met Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 and again in 2019.

During one visit, Trump claimed that he gave Queen Elizabeth II one of her best nights ever.

On Truth Social, the former president said he and the former First Lady were "saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" and sent condolences to the Royal Family.



Joe Biden

In office January 20, 2021 – present day

Queen Elizabeth II meets with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in June 2021. Getty Images

Having first met the Queen in 1982 as a US Senator, the current President is the last US president to have met Queen Elizabeth II. Their last meeting occurred in June 2021 during a trip to the world leaders' summit in England.

The President and First Lady released a lengthy statement honoring the Queen's reign and legacy.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," the statement read.

