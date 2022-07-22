Nothing quite says the Conservative Party will move on from the turbulent tenure of Boris Johnson’s premiership quite like having the final two Tory leadership candidates being two of his strongest supporters in government: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Nevertheless, both the former chancellor and current foreign secretary have been trying to distance themselves from Mr Johnson – earlier this week both of them denied the outgoing PM a job in their cabinet if they succeeded him.

In the case of Ms Truss, she wrote last week: “We need to be bold. We need to do things differently. We need to cut taxes. We need to unleash growth.”

And there’s no finer example of ‘doing things differently’ than reportedly having exactly the same faces in Boris Johnson’s government serve in her own.

According to The Times, Ms Truss will either have current Treasury chief Simon Clarke or business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor, while the current work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey could be home secretary thanks to her support of the leadership campaign.

The newspaper claims eliminated leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat is expected to make an appearance, with current education secretary James Cleverly rumoured to become foreign secretary.

Oh, and current culture secretary Nadine Dorries and Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg could well remain in government thanks to their endorsement of Ms Truss’ leadership campaign. Sorry everyone.

And to think Ms Truss has said in her latest campaign video that her "strong team of ministers" would represent the "best and brightest" of the Conservative Party... Even if it is no more than media speculation at this point, it’s left many horrified as others brand it “a rearrangement of the deckchairs” on the Titanic:

Please, Liz, say it isn’t so…

