None of Tory leadership candidates would have Boris Johnson in their cabinet

Every Tory leadership candidate has said that they wouldn't be willing to give Boris Johnson a job in their cabinet. Awkward.

Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat were all asked during an ITV debate if the former prime minister would take a leading role, and not a single one of them raised their hands.

It comes days after none of them were able to admit that Johnson was honest.

One of the five candidates will be eliminated in an MPs' ballot announced at 8pm tonight (18 July).

