Awkward moment Liz Truss is left speechless after being asked about sacking Kwarteng

Liz Truss was asked about sacking Kwasi Kwarteng when she was (briefly) prime minister and it didn't go down well.

The former prime minister just had an interview with the Spectator - her first interview since dramatically losing office.

Asked how "difficult" it was for her to sack her then chancellor, something she did to try and get the economy back on track just days before she herself ended up resigning, Truss said the decision "was very difficult" and added that reversing aspects of the mini-budget she agreed with was also tough.

She was then asked if the two disagreed on anything, to which she said "no", which left her then pausing awkwardly for ages when she was asked why he therefore had to go.

"I can't say it was anything but extremely difficult", she eventually said before talking about "warnings" she was getting about a "potential market meltdown".

"I needed to do as much as I could to indicate that things were different," she said on firing Kwarteng.

"I couldn''t in all conscience risk that situation," she added.

Her interview follows a 4,000 essay published in the Sunday Telegraph last weekend in which Truss hand-wrung about the various issues she faced while prime minister.

