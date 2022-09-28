The Prime Minister has had a torrid time since taking over earlier this month – but at least there’s one Liz Truss who has been enjoying themselves over recent weeks.

If you missed it, a viral star was born after Truss was elected leader of the Conservatives, with many world leaders incorrectly tagging a member of the public when congratulating Truss on her victory.

Figures including Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson inadvertently contacted the wrong account, and accidentally sent messages to Liz Trussell.

Trussell, who has the Twitter handle @liztruss, took to it all incredibly well and hilariously responded to Andersson with: "Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the Meatballs ready".

It looks like she’s been having more fun by commenting about her (nearly) namesake inside Number 10.

Taking a dig at Truss, she wrote: “I’m honestly beginning to think maybe you lot are right & I would do a better job."





After the turmoil of the past few days, there aren’t that many who would disagree with her.

It comes after the fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget continues to be felt, with widespread criticism aimed at the Chancellor and the PM.

Twitter/@liztruss/Getty

The pound plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the Government’s economic plans. The Bank of England has now announced that it will intervene in an attempt to calm markets after they were spooked by last week’s mini-Budget by the Liz Truss government.

Truss’s government previously vowed to push on with the government’s radical borrowing-fuelled £45-bn tax cut spree.

Only hours later the IMF issued an extraordinary rebuke of his and Ms Truss’s tax plans, urging a rethink and saying the strategy would “increase inequality.”

With all the growing uncertainty at the moment, we’re glad at least one Liz Truss can laugh about it all.