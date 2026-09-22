Zohran Mamdani praised after announcing yet another ‘cool’ policy

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani has been applauded for a number of actions taken since he was sworn in back in January – from filling potholes to condemning “war criminal” Benjamin Netanyahu and repealing children’s bedtime so they can watch the Knicks – and his latest policy is no different, to the extent that one X/Twitter user said “he literally wakes up everyday [sic] and does the coolest thing ever”.

In a tweet posted last week, Mamdani shared a New York Times article discussing AI-generated images in property listings and added: “New Yorkers should know whether the apartment they’re looking at is real.

“That’s why we’re working to require apartment listings to clearly disclose when images and videos have been generated by AI.

“Finding a home in New York is hard enough without artificially generating more problems.”

And days later, the mayor is still being commended for taking this step to help New Yorkers:

“This is how simple regulating AI should be,” wrote one account:

Another called on Mamdani to “slow the f*** down”, adding that “other people are going to start thinking their government can actually do cool things for them too”:

Content creator Isaiah Martin commented: “This is what happens when common sense comes to government”:

Progressive reporter Alex Cole tweeted sarcastically: “Wow! This is the sharia law Republicans warned us about”:

And according to a translation of a tweet written in Polish, one X/Twitter user said: “Mamdani and his team have an incredible knack for implementing simple changes that aren't revolutionary, but brick by brick make life easier for residents and become viral good news in this sad-as-f*** world. top management and even better political marketing, hats off”:

The latest praise comes as Mamdani had another meeting with US president Donald Trump on Monday, after which the Republican called the mayor’s residence a “beautiful place” and said Mamdani has “certainly got potential, great potential”.

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