Antarctica has long held some surprising secrets over the years which have since been discovered by scientists – such as a new species of sea monster with 20 arms, the now-solved mystery of the continent’s ‘bleeding waterfalls’ and hidden structures found deep beneath the surface.

Now, there’s talk of human remains discovered in Antarctica in 1985 which still haven’t been properly explained, as researchers believe the individual – a woman - was likely from Chile and died more than a century earlier, sometime between 1819 and 1825.

Daniel Torres Navarro, of the University of Chile, said he discovered the human remains – specifically, a cranium – on Yamana Beach (yes, Antarctica has ‘beaches’, though not the usual kind), located on Livingston Island, on 7 January 1985.

He found the remains while collecting marine refuse on the beach.

According to IFLScience, Torres writes in his paper: “Turning to the possible origins of these human remains, I would like to put forth the hypothesis that, for unknown reasons, the woman could have been a member of a group of 19th-century sealers who abandoned her at the site.

“Another possibility is that she would have died on board of a vessel and been buried into the sea, as was the custom of the days. This could have caused the body to be transported by the action of currents and storms to the beach, where it was consumed by carrion eaters (giant petrel, Macronectes giganteus; skuas, Catharacta lonnbergi; kelp gull, Larus dominicanus and sheathbill, Chionis alba).”

Torres notes that additional searches failed to produce two central incisors for the remains, as well as the mandible and vertebrae.

He writes: “The birds could have separated the cranium from the rest of the body, leading to the loss of the mandible and missing teeth. The bones could then have been dispersed over a wide area and buried under sand.

"Whatever the chain of events, only those remains here mentioned have been found up to this day."

The paper was published in the International Journal of Circumpolar Health in 1999.

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