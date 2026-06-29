Zohran Mamdani has perfect response to subtle question of running for president

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani had the perfect response to subtle questioning over whether he will run for president in the future.

Since his successful campaign to become elected as New York City ’s youngest-ever mayor in November 2025, Mamdani has been making a name for himself in the political sphere.

His electoral breakthrough (a feat also making him the first Asian American and Muslim mayor) has had many people pointing to him as a beacon of hope for the future of America, and many of them would not be disappointed to see him as president one day.

In the US, there is a constitutional requirement for presidents to be at least 35 years old by the time they take office and to be a natural-born citizen – something Mamdani is not due to being born in Kampala, Uganda.

With Mamdani due to turn 35 later this year, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl used the opportunity to subtly float the question.

“There’s another one (constitutional requirement) that says you have to be a natural-born citizen. You were not born here. Do you think that’s something that should be changed in the constitution?” he asked.

Madani responded: “No. I think the Constitution looks good the way it is.”

Many praised his response and his respect for the Constitution.

“Unfortunately, following the Constitution has become a radical-Leftist idea under Trump,” someone argued.

Another wrote: “This is the perfect answer. Mamdani has respect for our constitution, even when it unfortunately bars him from becoming president.”

Someone else argued: “They’ve been trying to bait him into giving them something to bite on for ages and he hasn’t cracked once lmfaoo.”

One person said: “I’m largely indifferent to Mamdani, but that’s a really s**tty baiting question for him and both of them know it, but to Mamdani’s credit he answers maturely and smartly.”

“It’s almost like he’s more patriotic than the sitting president or something,” another suggested.

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