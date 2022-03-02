Beware: Democrats might be attempting to "create happiness"—so says Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Greene (R-GA) recently accused her opposing political party of trying to "create happiness" to try and sway voters ahead of the midterm elections.

During an interview with Real America's Voice on Tuesday, the far-right Congresswoman theorized that President Joe Biden would declare "victory" over Covid-19 at his State of the Union address.

"I think we're going to hear Joe Biden, he's going to claim victory over Covid and if he does that then you know the Democrats are lying," she explained.

"You'll know for sure like we've already known along that they're just using Covid for politics and they're very much looking to move on and create happiness going into the midterms because they're scared to death of losing control when everyone goes to vote," she added.

"SO Republican Marjorie Greene is concern that Americans will find happiness in 2022. This is a BAD thing for who? Every American should want things to go back to normal and for happiness to be in their lives. GEEZ," read one comment under the video.

At yesterday's State of the Union address, Republican House lawmakers Lauren Boebert and MTG yelled at President Joe Biden as he discussed the death of his son, Beau Biden.

Boebert blamed President Biden for the deaths of the 13 service members killed during the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.



“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Mr Biden began to say when he was interrupted by Ms Boebert, who yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”

The outbursts led Democrats to overwhelmingly boo the duo.

