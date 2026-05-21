Donald Trump has been slammed for appearing to downplay the 13 US lives lost in the Iran war .

On 28 February, US president Trump launched the country into a war with Iran, in collaboration with Israel. So far in the conflict, at least 13 US service members have been killed and hundreds have been wounded.

But, while speaking to the press about the Iran conflict, Trump argued, “In other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people” and said he gets a “kick” when people say they’ve lost 13 people.

“We lost 13 people. In other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people. People don’t like it when you say, ‘Oh, do you know you’ve lost 13?’,” he said, before making dubious claims about “major wars” the US has been in recently, including Venezuela.

“Somebody else would have lost a hundred thousand people, OK. But, I get a kick when I look at somebody on television and [they say], ‘He’s lost 13 people’. They lost 13 people leaving an airport,” he continued.

The remarks sparked accusations of Trump downplaying their sacrifice, with many people’s thoughts going to the families of the 13 individuals having to hear his comments.

“What a truly broken man. Those are sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. Every loss is a tragedy and the Commander-in-Chief should feel that burden. We are just a number to him. Period,” someone commented.

Another said: “Imagine being a family member of one of the 13 people and seeing this.”

“He doesn’t even care about the soldiers who died,” someone else suggested.

Another wrote: “The same man who promised to keep America out of all foreign wars now gets a ‘kick’ out of 13 dead American soldiers.”

“Are you serious? As a veteran, this response is repulsive. Those were 13 people, 13 soldiers under Trump's command, 13 families that will never see their loved ones again for service to this country,” said one person.

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