Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a national divorce - but misses the obvious problem

MAGA-fan congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has proposed a 'national divorce' that would see the nation split in two on political lines.

On Monday she tweeted: "We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

There's just one glaring problem she's missed.



The state she represents - Georgia - voted for Joe Biden at the last election, meaning that if there was a national divorce along party lines - she'd likely be stuck in Democrat-land, or be forced to move.

The reaction to her initial pitch on Twitter wasn't kind, with Adam Singer saying: "You are free to leave our country any time, the rest of us actually cooperate and get things done while you squawk into the wind."

Keith Edwards referenced her personal life, saying: "Just because you got a divorce doesn’t mean everyone should."

But once people realised the implications for Marjorie if a split took place, the mockery intensified.

Greene is rarely far from the headlines. Recently she compared the Chinese spy balloon to 9/11 in a weird rant; tried to troll Biden but became an instant meme; and blamed her wild QAnon claims on being too online.

