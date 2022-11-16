Having chowed down on camel penis, crawled around with snakes, and sang Ed Sheeran songs, Matt Hancock has now remembered he is a politician and has provided some political analysis to his jungle campmates.

On I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last night, the politician shared his thoughts about former PM Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and the whole Westminster gang when Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver asked: “What do you think went wrong, Matt?”

“In a way, they were unlucky, in that globally, interest rates all went up, just at the time that they were also… bringing in a financial statement where you say, ‘we’re going to do all these expensive things and we’re not going to say how we’re going to pay for them’,” said Hancock.

“Her political career is over," he added. "No ambiguity at all.”

Journalist and broadcaster Charlene White then asked why Tory Party members went for the "less experienced” candidate in the first Tory leadership election over the summer.

Hancock said: “I think that’s all about how Boris got kicked out. It was all about people seeing Rishi as wielding the knife against Boris.”

White asked: “So they decided to, one could argue, punish the entire country, by putting someone in place who was less experienced?”

Hancock then replied: “That implies a malign motive, which isn’t fair. But they definitely put the disloyalty to Boris as a negative, as a bigger factor than...”

And on Boris Johnson, he said: “Look, I was very supportive of him, but it was time. When it was time to go, it was time to go.”

When Truss resigned and talk turned to whether Johnson could return, Hancock said: “I texted him and I said, ‘You know I think you’re wonderful but it’s not your time. The best thing for the country is that you should back Rishi and that we should get him in post as soon as possible’.”

In case you've forgotten - Sunak was one of the politicians who resigned from Johnson's government in the summer, contributing to a situation in which the PM didn't have enough support to continue his reign of incompetence. Then, Sunak ran against Truss but lost, until Truss herself had to resign after just seven weeks in power, thanks to her appalling handling of the economy.

But as for saying there is "no ambiguity" that her political career is "completely over", we'd suggest that those in glasshouses (or Australian jungles) shouldn't throw stones. Particularly those who have been widely criticised and just lost the whip from their party.

