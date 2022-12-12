Matt Hancock has admitted it was "embarrassing" when he cried on TV.

In 2020 when he was the health secretary, Hancock appeared on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and reacted to the news that the first Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus had been administered in the UK.

He rubbed his eye and said it had been "such a tough year for so many people" but said the vaccine was a sign of good things to come if we keep "sticking to the rules" (ahem).

"It makes me proud to be British," he added.

But it appears his pride has now diminished as posting on TikTok he cringed at his past behaviour.

"Oh my God I can't believe it is two years today that we delivered the first vaccine in the world in Coventry and then I cried on TV.

"So embarrassing".

@matthancock Can't believe it was two years ago today that we delivered the first vaccine in the world and I cried on TV for the first time. So embarrassing 😳

The politician turned TikTok star has had a busy few days. He hung out with fellow campmate Boy George at Seann Walsh's comedy show and also danced at the Jingle Bell Ball. He, of course, documented his galavanting on TikTok.

As for crying on TV - it is probably more embarrassing to be caught breaking guidance you have set by snogging an aide - but something tells us he won't be marking that anniversary.

