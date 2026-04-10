Megyn Kelly hits out at Fox News for feeding ‘manufactured rage’ to viewers

Megyn Kelly has hit out at former employers Fox News, warning that the network feeds “manufactured rage” to its audience rather than presenting facts.

It comes a day after Kelly also slammed Donald Trump for his "disgusting" statements on Iran.

Conservative commentator Kelly was a host on Fox News from 2004 to 2017 – since leaving the network, she has launched The Megyn Kelly Show podcast and has more than four million subscribers on YouTube.

"After 14 years inside Fox News, I’m exposing what viewers refuse to see—how the network morphed from news into a propaganda machine designed purely to cheerlead wars, worship Trump, and feed you manufactured rage instead of facts,” Kelly said on her podcast.

"Fox News is insufferable right now. I was there for 14 years. I've already told my audience, if I were a Fox News anchor right now, I'd know exactly what to do, cheerlead,” she went on to say.

"Cheerlead. That's it. It's all about rah, rah, rah, go military, that's what's patriotic, praise the president, support the trips, support the war, day in, day out."

It’s the second surprising statement from Kelly in a week, after the 55-year-old hit out at Donald Trump , criticising his statements and actions in the Iran-US war.

Kelly hit out at the president’s “disgusting” words on Truth Social , where he had threatened to kill a “whole civilization” earlier this week.

The commentator has previously supported the president. Back in 2024, she took to the stage with Trump in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to explain why she was backing him - calling him a "protector of women".

This week, Kelly spoke on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, saying: “I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s***! I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president… ‘3D chess’ - just shut up.”

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