As the government descends into turmoil, with Liz Truss firing her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng then making yet another u-turn, former levelling up secretary and Rishi Sunak supporter Michael Gove has been having a right laugh.

Posting on Twitter, the former minister has been posting about his day out in his constituency, while making what appear to be thinly veiled quips about the government's chaotic day.

First he made hints about "fixing trip hazards" which people thought was a dig about Truss's hazardous rule. He said: "This morning, I was with Cllr Edward Hawkins at Heather Ridge Arcade. It was good to see work being done on trip hazards, and the job will be completed early next month. Edward also updated me on progress on the Ravenscote crossing campaign - all should be fixed by mid November."

In the afternoon, after Truss delivered her terribly received press conference, Gove revealed he had been meeting headteachers in his constituency and praised their "strong leadership" while also saying they talked about staff "retention". Ahem.

"Good to talk to Surrey Heath headteachers today - providing strong leadership for the next generation," he said. "We discussed funding pressures, support for the vulnerable and recruitment and retention."

His tweeting didn't go unnoticed:

Who would have thought Gove would provide us with the banter we need to get through another silly, silly day under Truss.

