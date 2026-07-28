It isn’t just the health of US president Donald Trump which has become the subject of social media speculation in recent weeks, as 84-year-old Kentucky senator and former House majority leader Mitch McConnell is yet to appear on video or be seen in public since being hospitalised last month.

McConnell, who is also the longest-serving senator and a childhood polio survivor, has previously made headlines for appearing to ‘freeze’ during a press conference in July 2023, and for falling over while walking through the halls of the Capitol in October last year.

He was previously admitted to hospital in February with “flu-like symptoms”, and was hospitalised on June 14 for a then undisclosed medical issue.

Here’s the situation, told from the very beginning…

June 14, 2026: McConnell is hospitalised for undisclosed medical issue

A spokesperson from McConnell’s office said he was admitted on Sunday morning and was “receiving excellent care”.

June 15, 2026: McConnell “fully engaged with staff”

Another statement was issued a day later – according to local news outlet the Louisville Courier Journal - in which a spokesperson said: “Senator McConnell is fully engaged with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters and is very appreciative of the outstanding care he is receiving.”

June 15, 2026: Senate majority leader says he spoke to McConnell

On the same day, Politico reported that Senate majority leader John Thune said the two of them had spoken, that McConnell “sounded good” and that he hopes his college will be back in Congress “this week”.

June 22, 2026: McConnell “will not be voting this week”

However, a week later, a spokesperson for McConnell confirmed that he would not be voting in the Senate for the week commencing June 22.

June 30, 2026: Dispatch audio states ‘McConnell found unconscious’

Desirée Townsend, an independent journalist, shared a recording of an emergency dispatch call in which a person is referred to as being “unconscious”.

July 1, 2026: Further dispatch audio shared

Another clip was shared by Townsend the next day, in which a responder refers to a “cardiac arrest”.

CNN notes that while McConnell’s name is not mentioned in the recording, the address to which paramedics responded is his known address.

July 2, 2026: McConnell ‘continues to improve’ in hospital, office says

Another statement was issued by McConnell’s office on July 2 in which it says that the senator “continues to improve” in hospital and “appreciates the outpouring of support”.

July 7, 2026: McConnell’s daughter deactivates her X account

The Independent reported on July 7 that Porter McConnell, one of the three daughters McConnell had with his first wife Sherrill Redmon, deleted her X account on which she – per TMZ – frequently posted criticism of the Republican Party.

July 7, 2026: A CNN journalist and Republicans report having conversations with McConnell

Scott Jennings, a CNN journalist, took to X/Twitter on July 7 and said he spoke to McConnell that morning.

“He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes,” he said:

Additionally, journalist Nathaniel Reed tweeted a comment from Katy Noyes, a spokesperson for majority whip senator John Barasso, which said Barasso and McConnell “had a lengthy conversation” via a phone call which lasted “roughly 20 minutes”:

She added that McConnell was “fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate”.

July 7, 2026: McConnell’s wife confirms stay in China amid husband’s hospitalisation

The wife of Mitch McConnell, Elaine Chao, did not immediately return to the US when her husband was hospitalised, with a statement issued to WLKY on July 7 stating that “the senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US”.

The spokesperson said Chao was in China on a “long-planned trip” to “support her family’s philanthropic endeavours”.

July 8, 2026: Kentucky governor writes to McConnell

As speculation continued to mount online, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear intervened by writing a letter to McConnell on July 8.

He said: “Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and wellbeing, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate.

“As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health.

“As public officeholders, we have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent. I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve.”

July 10, 2026: 911 response video shows McConnell loaded into ambulance on a stretcher

Days later, CNN published a video showing McConnell being put into an ambulance on a stretcher, and quoted a neighbour who said responders told them it was a “medical emergency”.

The neighbour added there was “no urgency here” and that their sirens were not on when the vehicles left the street.

July 12, 2026: McConnell’s office issues photo

Alongside a photo of McConnell of him in a rehabilitation centre with his wife, McConnell issued a statement in which he said his hospitalisation was due to his taking a fall.

He continued: “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke.

“I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

“While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

McConnell added that he has now moved from hospital to a rehabilitation centre.

The press release also included a comment from the Office of the Attending Physician, which confirmed McConnell suffered a fall which resulted in minor injuries.

“A comprehensive evaluation by a multidisciplinary team determined that he had no fractures, cardiac abnormalities, stroke, tumor, or hemorrhage. Early in his hospitalization, he developed pneumonia, which responded rapidly to antibiotic treatment.

“The remainder of his hospital stay focused on physical therapy and strategies to reduce his risk of future falls. He has been medically cleared to continue fully participating in his intensive physical therapy program,” it said.

Social media users have questioned the photo’s legitimacy, including around the newspaper held by McConnell in the image, but BBC Verify cites AI experts who claim the photo is genuine.

July 15, 2026: Kentucky governor says he has received two agency calls suggesting McConnell has died

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Independent journalist Katie Couric uploaded a video on July 15 which saw her interview Beshear, in which the politician said: “I’d gotten two calls from different agencies – not state agencies – suggesting he’d passed.”

July 18, 2026: Fresh ‘image’ of McConnell circulates on social media

One of the latest developments concerns a fresh ‘image’ doing the rounds on X purporting to show McConnell standing in hospital to pose for a picture with an unidentified man.

However, the image cannot be found on McConnell’s official website, and indy100 has been unable to locate the original source of the photo.

X/Twitter users have pointed out that the ‘photo’ shows McConnell wearing the same red shirt as seen in the actual verified video from July 12, and that signage showing the room number - displayed on the inside of the room – gives two different numbers (411 and 412).

July 27, 2026: McConnell’s office issues second ‘proof of life’ photo

As McConnell’s absence from public life entered its sixth week, the Kentucky senator issued a new statement on Monday, alongside a photo of him and his wife taken the day before.

The 84-year-old said: “I’m still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors’ orders. Unfortunately, that means I won’t be able to make it to Fancy Farm, Kentucky this Saturday.

“There’s no place I’d rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton. When I first attended forty-two years ago, Fancy Farm was a pretty lonely place to be a Republican.

"But, my, how times have changed. Today, western Kentucky is a conservative Republican sea of red. So I hate that I’ll miss the fun this year, but I’m sending my best wishes to the St. Jerome community for a successful picnic.

“As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon.”

The Office of the Attending Physician added: “Senator McConnell continues his recovery from a fall at home in June. OAP physicians visit with the Senator every day, discussing all aspects of his rehabilitation care.

“Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls.

“His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”

July 27, 2026: Beshear tells McConnell to ‘provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign’

Yet on the same day that McConnell’s statement was issued, Beshear sent another letter to the senator with a fresh request to provide further information to his health, according to CNN.

The letter obtained by the news outlet reportedly states: “I am addressing this letter to Senator McConnell under the assumption that he is capable of reading and responding verbally, and not incapacitated by means of consciousness or cognition.

“If the Senator is unable to respond for either of those or other conditions, consider this letter a demand for his Senate staff to be honest and transparent with the people of Kentucky.

“Even the attending physician’s written statement does not discuss your actual condition, including whether you can speak, reason, or carry out your duties as a senator.

“I understand anyone’s desire for privacy, but when you run for office and serve as one of a state’s two US senators, you willingly abdicate much of your personal privacy.

“As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.”

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