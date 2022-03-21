Remember when defence minister Ben Wallace was duped for around 10 minutes by a prank caller claiming to be the Ukrainian PM?

Well it turns out that the Russian state was behind those calls, according to Number 10, and culture secretary Nadine Dorries was also unsuccessfully targeted.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “The Russian state was responsible for the hoax telephone calls made to UK ministers last week.

“This is standard practice for Russian information operations and disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook to try to distract from their illegal activities in Ukraine and the human rights abuses being committed there.

“We are seeing a string of distraction stories and outright lies from the Kremlin, reflecting Putin’s desperation as he seeks to hide the scale of the conflict and Russia’s failings on the battlefield.”

Wallace revealed on Thursday that he received a call in which he was "posed several misleading questions" by someone pretending to be PM Denys Shmyhal, leading him to become "suspicious" and hang up.

He said, complete with a Nadine Dorries spelling of Ukraine...: "Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call.

"No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukriane [sic]. A desperate attempt."

Priti Patel also revealed she received a similar call earlier in the week.

Obviously the news raises a few security issues but aside from that, people had... thoughts about Dorries being among those targeted and Russia failing to get one over her:

