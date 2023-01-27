Tory politicians are rebranding as TV pundits in their droves

The latest career move for Tory MPs failing to make their mark on the front benches? Bleating on right-wing channels to get the public's attention instead.

Yesterday it was announced that Jacob Rees-Mogg, once a 'respected' minister in Boris Johnson and Liz Truss's cabinet is to host a new show on GB News.

The broadcaster said he will "debate the hot topics of the day" and interview guests from "across the political spectrum" having quit as business secretary when Rishi Sunak became prime minister to show he is very much not a fan of him.

Speaking about his new role, he said: "GB News is a bastion of free speech which clearly has its finger uniquely on the pulse of public opinion and does not talk down to its viewers and listeners.

"I have been impressed by the channel's independent-mindedness and its determination to talk to people with many different perspectives, which is exactly what I will do on my programme."

If that wasn't enough to cancel your TV license, today we learnt that another Johnson and Truss ally and former culture secretary, Nadine Dorries is getting a new show on TalkTV.

The first instalment of her weekly, hour-long programme, titled Friday Night With Nadine, will feature an exclusive interview with her old boss, Johnson.

She said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23-year political career and experiences at the despatch box to good use.

“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No 10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”

Richard Wallace, head of TV, News Broadcasting, said: “Nadine has a unique voice in British politics and will bring that unique voice to our air.

“She has had a seat at the top table of British politics during extraordinary times; knows all the key players and has true insight into how the corridors of power actually work.

“And, as a former nurse, she’s one of very few politicians to have held down a proper job and worried about paying the bills, so our audience will relish her take.”

Of course, Dorries has been given a show on TalkTV. After all, she did a stellar job when she stood in for Morgan on his Uncensored show while he was on holiday (ahem).

In actuality, she botched an intro and in a rare instance of self-awareness said: “Sorry, I’ve just completely messed up.”

But it was Esther McVey who walked so Rees-Mogg and Dorries could run. She joined GB News back in June 2021 when she was a housing minister having previously presented GMTV back in the 90s. Sadly for her, it was ruled that McVey broke anti-lobbying rules when she took up her new job without first asking the government's anti-corruption watchdog for permission.

Meanwhile, a number of politicians (including Dorries and most recently Matt Hancock) have also gone on reality TV to remain in the public eye.

But if it were up to us, the revolving door between Westminster and TV studios would be jammed shut. Fast.

