Piers Morgan is furious after Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to the royal family following the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.

The host addressed Putin's comments during his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"You know what Putin, you can stick your condolences," he remarked.

"It’s the loss you’re causing to lives in Ukraine that I’m concerned about. So stick your condolences where the sun don’t shine."

Her Majesty passed away aged 96 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.



