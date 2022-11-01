I’m a Tory… Get Me Out of Here! – this is apparently Matt Hancock’s programme of choice, now that the MP has ditched his party to pursue Jungle stardom.
Yes, that’s right, the disgraced former Health Secretary has joined the latest I’m a Celebritylineup, and in so doing has been booted from the Conservative ranks.
On Tuesday, the West Suffolk MP was named as a surprise addition to the list of contestants, apparently in the hope of connecting with the show’s 12 million nightly viewers.
Shortly after the news broke Chief Whip Simon Hart announced: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”
Sure, the Tories aren’t exactly the flavour of the month, but people are still unimpressed that the ex-Cabinet minister would choose reality TV over the harsh realities facing his constituency.
His decision prompted an instant backlash on Twitter, with the Taxpayers’ Alliance describing it as a “grubby spectacle” that will leave a “bad taste in the mouths of constituents” (hats off for the jungle puns, guys).
Here’s what other commentators had to say:
\u201cMatt Hancock to appear in \u2018I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here\u2019, his first big gig since appearing as health secretary in \u2018I\u2019m Completely Bloody Useless, Get Me Out of Here\u2019.\u201d— Have I Got News For You (@Have I Got News For You) 1667303274
\u201cCovid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice says Matt Hancock should be co-operating with the inquiry into the pandemic, not "eating bugs on TV"\n\nAdds former Health Sec is cashing in in on his "terrible legacy" rather than reflecting on "appalling consequences of his time in Govt"\u201d— Sky News Breaking (@Sky News Breaking) 1667301510
\u201cBREAKING: Matt Hancock has signed up for I'm a Celebrity because he was concerned not enough people understand what a complete nob he is x\u201d— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@Laura Kuenssberg Translator) 1667303527
\u201cRishi Sunak has just added to the criticism of Matt Hancock for going on I\u2019m A Celebrity.\n\u201cThe Prime Minister believes that a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents whether that\u2019s in the House or indeed in their constituency,\u201d -No.10\u201d— Paul Waugh (@Paul Waugh) 1667304347
\u201cIf @MattHancock thinks representing his constituents is an inconvenience, his constituents should have a chance to decide whether they could bring that inconvenience to an end. #byelectionnow\u201d— Chris Bryant (@Chris Bryant) 1667303867
\u201cMatt Hancock has had the whip removed. Ten years ago, the Tories had an eighty seat majority. Now it\u2019s more like seventy seats. One day someone will\nmake a montage of how that happened and it will involve tractor porn, the sexual assault of a child and eating kangaroo anus.\u201d— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1667301210
\u201cOnce again perplexed by the rules of British politics, that dictate Matt Hancock loses the Tory whip for going on I'm a Celeb, but not for overseeing tens of thousands of needless deaths during the pandemic\u201d— Sam Bright (@Sam Bright) 1667301326
\u201cI love @MattHancock\u2019s conceit that the natural alternative to serving in government is going on ITV\u2019s \u201cI\u2019m a Celeb\u201d. So funny\u201d— Robert Peston (@Robert Peston) 1667302026
\u201cI'm know this makes me sound like I'm a hundred years old, but I preferred when politicians at least aspired to gravitas and substance. Go eat your kangaroo bollocks Matthew, but for fuck don't expect us to treat you as a statesman when you're back.\n\nhttps://t.co/2KMJ7RhjMQ\u201d— Ian Dunt (@Ian Dunt) 1667299312
\u201cThe main thing to remember is that Matt Hancock will be a totally normal member of the I\u2019m A Celebrity camp\u201d— Stig Abell (@Stig Abell) 1667302941
\u201cAssume Matt Hancock\u2019s getting his mate down the pub to look after the constituents of West Suffolk whilst he\u2019s in Oz grifting for kanga knob.\u201d— Sue Perkins \ud83d\udc99 (@Sue Perkins \ud83d\udc99) 1667301860
\u201cthe true unmissable TV event is Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb being reflected back to us through Gogglebox\u201d— Esther Webber (@Esther Webber) 1667299323
At least some people empathised with him, though:
\u201cShadow health minister @GwynneMP said: \u201cTo be fair to Matt Hancock, I\u2019d sooner eat wallaby anus than be a Tory MP too\u201d\n\n\ud83d\udcf7: @jwsportsphoto\u201d— PA Media (@PA Media) 1667300661
Back in Hancock’s constituency, Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that.”
The father-of-three was forced to quit as Health Secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.
The now-backbench MP was among Rishi Sunak's most vocal supporters in both of the recent Tory leadership races, but he was snubbed from the new PM's top team. He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race on Monday.
An ally of Hancock defended his latest eyebrow-raiser, saying: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether he’s in camp for one-day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.
“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?
“Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are – particularly those who are politically disengaged.
“Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.”
Apparently producers of the show have agreed that Hancock can communicate with them if there is an urgent constituency matter.
We're just wondering how many constituents will want to want help from a man who's busy eating live bugs.
