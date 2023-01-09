Nadine Dorries mocked a critic for only having 15 followers and now he has 20,000

Nadine Dorries unintentionally created a new Twitter star after mocking them for only having '15 followers.'

On Sunday, Twitter user Bob Roberts responded to one of Dorries' tweets where she claimed the Labour Party was going to "ensure that there will never be a Conservative majority government again" should they be elected in the general election.

Roberts responded, "[Keir Starmer] surely can’t do any more to ensure there will never be another Conservative government than Johnson, Truss and Sunak have already done."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Roberts' sassy response warranted a response from Dorries, 65, who told him to "go discuss with your 15 followers."

@NadineDorries

While Dorries, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005, thought she was being sly, other Twitter users saw an opportunity to make Dorries look silly.

Thousands of people flocked behind Roberts, lending him a follow so he could prove to Dorries that his point resonated well with other people besides his 15 followers.

By Monday afternoon, Roberts had over 20,000 followers on Twitter.

"My followers have doubled now Nads," Roberts wrote to Dorries. "Thanks for the boost but now there’s twice as many I have to discuss it with.

People who saw the exchange called out Dorries for making a low blow to a person who disagreed with her opinion on Twitter.

@jcy_young

@danofengland

@JiarDean

Dorries has found herself at the center of Twitter drama over the years.

The MP developed a reputation for making some out-of-left-field tweets- like calling the Partygate investigation a "witch hunt" and claiming "left-wing snowflakes" were "killing comedy."

It seems Dorries' response to Roberts was another Twitter mistake to add to her list of infamous tweets.

Roberts thanked Dorries in another sassy tweet and invited her to have a conversation about her opinion on the Labour Party, now that he acquired more followers.

@BobRobPolitico

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

