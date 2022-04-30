BBC Breakfast co-presenter Naga Munchetty likely made the dreams of some Tory critics reality on Saturday – albeit for a few seconds – when she claimed Boris Johnson “spent his first night in prison” yesterday.

The obvious blunder occurred after the broadcaster confused the prime minister with former tennis champion Boris Becker, who was jailed for two years and six months on Friday for hiding assets to avoid paying his debts.

Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act earlier this month, breaking the terms of his bankruptcy which was declared in 2017.

Rebecca Chalkley, prosecuting, said the jury had found the sportsman had acted “deliberately and dishonestly” and that Mr Becker “is still seeking to blame others when it was obviously his duty”.

Easy to see why Ms Munchetty got confused, to be honest.

Boris – Johnson, that is – has clearly not been imprisoned, but did become the first prime minister to have been found to have broken the law after receiving a police fine over Partygate.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Nevertheless, Twitter was soon full of users hoping it wasn’t an unfortunate mispronunciation:

Ms Munchetty’s slip of the tongue comes just hours after ‘Wrong Boris’ trended on Twitter, as users argued it was another person with the same name they wanted to see behind bars:

As stated previously, we’d like to point out that Mr Johnson is not in jail, rather he is still running the country – unfortunately.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.