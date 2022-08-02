Memes about the US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have flooded the internet in the past few hours as people have become obsessed with the Democrats' much publicised and controversial trip to Taiwan.

The 82-year-old is visiting the East Asian island which is self-ruled but is officially part of the Chinese Republic despite the White House not approving of her travelling there amid tensions between the US and China.

Pelosi is the third highest ranking official in the United States and has been a critic of the current Chinese regime. She is the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Speaking on the issue foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests."

Pelosi and her team flew from Malaysia on Tuesday and touched down at Taipei's Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time. However, the seven-hour flight became almost a story within itself as people became obsessed with its flight path causing the flight tracking website flightradar24 to crash due to the overwhelming amount of people on there.

In times like this, the internet does what it does best and creates memes.













































